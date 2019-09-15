On Aug. 20, Gov. Gary R. Herbert and the first lady hosted the annual celebration honoring Utah's centenarians. Among several centenarians that attended were Ogden residents Thelma Tripp, at age 105, and Joe McQueen, age 100.
I would like to thank Nobu Iizuka, director of Weber-Morgan Area Agency on Aging, and Natalie James of Senior Companions program for their help in picking Thelma Tripp up and driving her to the luncheon. Joe McQueen and Thelma shared a table.
The luncheon was greatly enjoyed and it was a honor to have them attend this special event.
Thank you Gov. Herbert and all the people who made this event such a very special day for Utah's centenarians.
Marlene Simone Fowers
Ogden