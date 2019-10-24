I am uncertain what the mindset is of the state Legislature in determining the "need" for tax restructuring. A couple of things that we need to keep in mind -- and so does the Legislature.
1. We had a budget surplus of approximately $1 billion ending 2018. (Which they managed to spend in 45 days).
2. The assertion that people are buying fewer goods and more services is totally ludicrous. With a population increase of about 14% in the past 10 years, there are more people, they all have to eat which means more food purchases, more clothes, more commodities, etc. The problem is that until January 2019 there was no requirement for sales taxes applicable to "online sales."
3. The Legislature has no idea what the revenue stream is going to be from the taxes from online sales. Until they know -- leave it alone.
4. The recommendation to reduce income taxes and add sales tax to services will impact primarily the retired and elderly -- who are on fixed incomes.
I would suggest and recommend that anyone concerned contact their legislative representative(s) immediately and put a stop to this insane proposal until they have all the facts and figures. Another knee-jerk reaction by the Legislature that makes no sense.
Larry Clark
Syracuse