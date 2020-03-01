In response to Philip Johnson's letter “Criminals Silence my Voice.” While I agree with him, he has a right to express his freedom of speech. I wonder if he has given any thought to the citizens who have been silenced by this hateful president. Patriots like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Col. Vindman, Marie Yovanovich and others who were fired for only doing their jobs while their safety was threatened.
Trump's cruelty has affected his supporters and non-supporters. He mocks people with nicknames, makes fun of the handicapped and attacks brown people. Freedom of speech only applies when Trump is speaking, and if you oppose him he retaliates. This behavior is what a dictator does. Trump is responsible for his own problems, but he continues to blame everyone. So Mr. Johnson, while it was not right what happened to you. I hope you recognize the safety concerns of all these people Trump has targeted and keep in mind that you didn’t lose your career and you have not been demoralized in public.
Pam Wixom
West Haven