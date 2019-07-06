I recently had the opportunity to go to the Vietnam Memorial wall in Layton. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington D.C. and has all the names of the men and women who died in the Vietnam war. Dennis Howland, president of the Utah chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, came up with the idea to make a memorial for those that died serving our country in Vietnam. Layton city said they would be willing to put it in Layton city's main park. Any parents or grandparents who are looking for something to do this summer with their kids or anyone who wants a way to increase their appreciation for their American heritage then this is the place. It is very interesting seeing all those names and you feel so happy being there.
Lance Erickson
Layton