On Monday, April 26th, there will be a virtual Town Hall meeting with Representative Blake Moore, our Congressman in district UT-01. The discussion will be on clean air, environmental stewardship, and climate. People of all faiths, ages, and political preferences from the District are invited to participate.
The discussion will be jointly moderated by the local chapters of Citizens Climate Lobby and the American Conservation Coalition. CCL is an international grassroots organization working to promote the care of our climate, and to empower people to be engaged and informed citizens. The ACC is an environmental advocacy organization focusing on limited-government, conservative approaches to environmental issues.
This is an opportunity to express your feelings about the climate and make your voice heard by your elected representative in Washington. Many important environmental decisions are being considered and made that will affect our country — and our world — for years and decades to come. Whether you are politically left, right, middle, or indifferent, Rep. Moore needs to hear from you to make informed choices on your behalf in Congress.
If you would like to participate, register ahead of time at https://tinyurl.com/33n2rdab/. Then just join using the Zoom link you receive on Monday, April 26th, by 2 pm. Please log in at least 5 minutes early, if possible.
Hope to see you there!
Trevor Jones
Ogden