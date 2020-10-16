On Election Day I’m voting for Sue Ann Burton for Ogden City School District 5. I encourage you to do the same.
Sue Ann is the most dedicated person to Ogden’s public schools I know. For five years she’s attended nearly every school board meeting or work session. This is no small feat as the board meets several times a month — often for hours at a time. It’s just one example of the dedication this mother of nine and former elementary school teacher has shown. She’s active in school community council and the Parent Teacher Association and has volunteered with children’s groups since her teens.
With all nine of her children attending or graduating from Ogden City School District, Sue Ann is in a unique position to assess what our district needs to improve.
Having been a teacher, Sue Ann values and supports educators and knows what a difference they make in our children’s lives. She believes hard working and effective teachers should be well compensated and supported by school district officials.
Sue Ann has high expectations and a contagious positive energy our public schools need. She doesn’t make important decisions impulsively. She takes the time to thoroughly research issues and will be cognizant with our tax dollars. There are still important issues facing our district and I know Sue Ann will keep the community informed and be an advocate for our community and accessible to those she represents.
One frequent community complaint of the school district in recent years has been that planning seemingly happens behind closed doors without public input. Sue Ann will be proactive in bringing important information TO YOU and will seek input from the community she represents.
I’m confident Sue Ann’s positive attitude and innovative ideas will take Ogden School District to the next level. Vote Sue Ann!
Maren Baumgartner
Ogden