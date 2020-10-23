Regarding the S.E. article dated 10/6/20 “Fired death penalty attorney wins key ruling in lawsuit against Weber County.” I noted that Commissioner Jim Harvey has placed me and all other county taxpayers in potential debt exposure (depending on the outcome of the civil suit) due to his public comments and allegations against this man for doing his job under the US and Utah constitutions.
I have three questions for Commissioner Harvey:
1. Was it necessary to cancel the attorney’s contract, and then make apparent false allegations against the man?
2. Did you consult with the county attorney prior to sending the termination letter?
3. Are you an attorney?
I would urge all Weber County voters to consider supporting Harvey’s challenger Alex McDonald when they receive their ballots, or when they vote in person.
David Timmerman
Ogden