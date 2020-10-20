Vote for Trump, even IF YOU DON’T LIKE Him. Vote Trump.
If you vote Democrat, you are opening the door for their socialistic agenda, and that’s scary.
Kamala Harris is looking to leapfrog over Joe Biden to get the Presidency. She didn’t gain much support when she ran for president and dropped out. When Joe asked her to be his VP. She hasn’t stopped smiling. The Dems want to give free health care, free education, and free this and free that.
Around 49% of the population pay no Federal income taxes. So who will pay for all the freebies? You and me. Seniors would lose their income, along with everyone else. Didn’t I say it was scary!
You can’t help the poor by pulling down the rich (Abe Lincoln). Vote Trump!
Mary Carter
North Ogden