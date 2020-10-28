There is less than one week before the 2020 election ends. In this moment we get to experience the most fundamental democratic privilege we hold as fellow Americans: the opportunity to vote. Irrespective of party or policy choices, the voting process makes us all peers, citizens bonded by our commitment to our country.
Sadly, our communities have at times been falling short of our cherished ideals. One of our neighbors had three custom yard signs printed which read: “Biden for Ethics”, “Biden for the Environment”, and” Biden for Kindness”. When she posted on Facebook that, one by one, her signs were stolen, responses indicated that signs were being stolen all over town — for both candidates. Does this disrespect for private property and political expression demonstrate that, on a micro level, our community reflects a national dilemma? Are we reframing differences of opinion as justifications for acrimony and divisiveness pitting one American against another?
It’s time to rethink. It’s time to take on our problems, not each other. Differences of opinion on issues, even closely held moral issues, are natural and essential for honest debate and consensus building. These are the building blocks of compromise leading to a bright future together based upon our common love for this country and our mutual desire to be as proud of how we live as where we live.
When we watched the closing statements of the final Presidential Debate on Thursday night, we seriously contemplated the words of each candidate. Joe Biden was explicit that he commits to being a President who will unify our country and serve all Americans, not just his branch of his political party. Biden’s pledge to use the rule of law to create a strong, just and fair democracy is the reason why so many lifelong Republican leaders have chosen to support him.
Now it is time for us to vote to determine our future and the legacy we will leave for our children and grandchildren. We are voting for reunifying America with respect and appreciation for all our differences. We are voting for Joe Biden for President.
Sandra and Jack Crosland
Ogden