With each election, normally I vote for (or sometimes vote against) candidates and issues. In contrast, this year I am voting for my 401K. “What? I don’t see that on the ballot” you say. Perhaps it isn’t on the ballot explicitly but it most certainly is on the ballot implicitly. In the past four years, the US financial markets have faced many potentially market crushing events and yet has prevailed. It has recovered wholly from each event. That’s impressive. I include in this list, natural disasters, racial unrest and injustice, COVID-19, trade agreements (or disagreements) and significant changes in the world economy. So, on the one hand, I can look backward and vote on proof (of ‘pudding’ quality) or on the other hand I can look forward and vote on promises. In the interest of my 401K, I think I’ll go with the pudding I’ve tasted rather than the pudding that’s promised.
Trevor Christensen
West Point