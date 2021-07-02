Once again I am deeply disturbed and disappointed by and concerned with our Senate and Congressional leaders' lack of commitment to protecting our voting rights. Our congressman failed to approve the For the People Act, and our senators recently failed to approve even a debate on the bipartisan senate version of this legislation.
They claim that they are protecting state's rights, which is a nonsensical argument when states across this country are trying to limit our access to voting. The Federal Government must step in and protect our rights as it did when the Voting Rights Act was passed many decades ago. We cannot and will not go back to the era of active voter suppression. There is no evidence that elections have been conducted improperly, which further invalidates the argument that state voting-access laws must be enacted.
Our Utah leaders must step up and protect the rights of all voters to actively participate in the election process. Our democracy is dependent upon this.
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville