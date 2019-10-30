I've been telling people I'm from Ogden my entire life. It used to be met with skeptical looks and muttered remarks about my safety. (Once I even heard it called "the armpit of Utah.) Sure, Ogden used to be known for high crime rates, and a struggling economy. But that hasn't been the case for a long time. I once looked forward to moving away, but quickly found myself crawling back.
Ogden has something no other city in Utah can offer: a home. It's the biggest small town you'll ever find, with the most inclusive people you'll ever meet. Historic 25th Street houses some of the tastiest restaurants in Utah, and the Twilight Concert Series is A+ entertainment. A 20-minute drive gets you to three first class ski resorts, and the east bench mountains are full of incredible hikes and mountain-biking trails. Ogden's always had a lot to offer, but now our rich history and beautiful location aren't a well-kept secret. Now when I tell people I'm from Ogden it's met with envy. I've always been proud of Ogden, the changes it's made, the volunteer opportunities that allow me to serve my city, and the education I've received, through high school and now at WSU.
But I'm especially proud of Mayor Caldwell and his office. They stepped up to the plate, and made change happen. It's crucial we continue that leadership, as we're met with increasing opportunity and population. I'm voting to re-elect Mayor Mike Caldwell, and you should too.
Alyson Johnson
Ogden