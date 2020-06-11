Having known and worked with Kerry Gibson, I know that he is what the founders had in mind when they designed a government by and for the people. He is a 5th generation farmer, who has raised his family here in Weber County. With such deep roots in our community, I know he has a deep appreciation of the values we hold and the struggles we face. The people he seeks to represent are the people he has lived with, worked with, and served with his entire life. What we have is the opportunity to send one of our own to Congress.
I support Kerry because I know he will serve with integrity and honesty. He has the experience to be ready on day one. He has the ability to ensure that the values we hold in Weber County are at the forefront of the national debate. Right now, the nation needs what Weber has to offer. We can offer that by sending someone who understands the people that make this community a thriving place to live.
What makes our county so great are the men and women every day who roll up their sleeves and sacrifice their labor to make their community a better place. Our nation's lawmakers could learn a thing or two about what it means to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
I support Kerry Gibson to represent Utah’s first congressional district and look forward to seeing the Weber way represented on the national stage.
Ryan Arbon
North Ogden