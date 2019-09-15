What is happening to this country which I have loved and been so proud of all of my life? We were all equal regardless of race, creed, or color -- at least that is what we were taught. It's true there are always those who want to make their own rules and go against honor and decency and respectability, that will always be true. But we must never forget what this country is based upon.
We are all equal regardless of race, creed, or color, please let's go back. My heart is breaking. Are all of our hopes and desires being destroyed because of these prejudices and hatreds? Our Lord must be seeing all of this.
Orlee Johnson
Layton