I wonder if most people are aware of camera surveillance in public places and in businesses. I used a self-checkout at Smith's Grocery Store and due to misunderstanding a clerk who was helping me, I left my $100 there. I did not even know the transaction had worked or where the money slot is. I never use those self-checkouts, but the only two registers with clerks open that evening had long wait times. Smith's takes photos of everyone and every transaction, so they checked their tapes and found that they do have a clear photo of the man who used that self-checkout machine after I did, and then stole my money, and now the police have his picture.
Carole Nylander
Pleasant View