Alex McDonald, candidate for County Commissioner, is a man of integrity, compassion and intelligence. He looks at this county where he has served as the director of Yes Utah Organ Donation Registry for 20 years and he says, We can do better.
We can do better than a poverty rate and a rate of unemployment, both the highest along the Wasatch Front, and a median income that is the lowest along the Wasatch Front.
He also asks why County Commissioners should earn $175,000 a year, while teachers earn $40,000 to $50,000. Why, indeed?
I urge you to check out his website and then vote for Alex McDonald for County Commissioner.
Margaret Rostkowski
Ogden