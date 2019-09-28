Many writers believe the 2020 elections, both local and national, will be the most important in our nation’s history. They hold that so many key aspects of our democracy will be determined by these election results.
Unfortunately, past key elections show that less than 50% of eligible voters turn in their ballots. Those who sit on the sidelines in 2020 will have had the power to change election results, and the future of America.
If you value our democracy, vote in 2020. Once the polls close, it will be too late for regrets.
Robert (Bob) Harris
Ogden