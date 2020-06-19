The single, most effective thing we can do, short of requiring all folks to stay at home 24/7, is to get people to wear masks; face coverings that intercept nasal and mouth exhalations and breathing...it's been shown to be the most effective step in reducing the spread of CoronaVirus, short of keeping people cooped up in their houses.
Most people are ignoring the pleas to do this voluntarily, so it's (past) time for city, county and state governments to require that they be worn in every establishment and venue where people work, shop, worship, or otherwise gather...this is truly a near-painless and effective way to impede and reduce the spread of Covid 19.
Bob Burns
South Ogden