How noble that the Weber County Commission cares so much for us that it made Weber County a sanctuary county so the big, bad federal government can't take away our guns. How nice they are protecting our rights. But then they request their attorney look into using eminent domain to take land from property owners along 3600 west so they can widen the street so someone can make money building the River at Terahee Farms subdivision. I guess they aren't too concerned about big, bad county government taking away individual rights. Why haven't they created a homeowner property rights sanctuary county?
Don Carper
Clearfield