THESE ARE THE TIMES THAT TRY MEN'S SOULS.
The Weber School District certainly dropped the ball when they decided on 'virtual graduation" for seniors. They are shown to be cowardly and lazy in their disregard for a rite of passage to these fine young people. There are other options they could have chosen. Other districts in the state and across the country have used imagination and effort to provide some sort of recognition for these kids.
My grandson is a senior in the district this year. He is a star athlete with a GPA of 4.0. His team won all-state academic achievement. The team went to SLC and he got to rap the gavel and open a session of the legislature. Not all kids have that level of achievement, but everyone in the graduating class has worked extremely hard to be there. The district is telling them with a 5 second video — they are unimportant. I'm guessing they feel more like chopped liver than a new and exciting beginning for their lives.
Lynn Tebbs
South Ogden