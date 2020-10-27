We all know how to keep fruits and vegetables healthy, and the weeds under control in our gardens. We know we must care for the plants and pull the roots of the weeds, so they wont grow back. We must also understand how to keep honest policemen safe and pull the roots of the weeds in police departments. After an alleged abuse or shooting occurs, officers must be held accountable. They must face a jury of the people and a possible trial. The jury of the people will then determine if it is justified. The killing and abuse will go on as long as the police continue to justify the police.
Ron Nelson
Willard