I chuckle at the Christian capitalists, almost always Republicans, who spit the word socialism out of their mouths like it was some kind of terrible disease. But have they, I wonder, read their Bible and considered what it has to say on the subject?
"And all that believed were together, and had all things common; And sold their possessions and good, and parted them to all men, as every man has need." (Acts 2:44-45) That's socialism pure and simple.
But even closer to home, Mormon scripture reinforces the point. "But it is not given that one man should possess that which is above another, wherefore the world lieth in sin." (Doctrine and Covenants 49:20)
I don't need my degree in Political Science to recognize blatant hypocrisy when I see it.
M. Jensen Ogden
North Ogden