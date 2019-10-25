Wow! I just opened my mail in ballot and was in shock with the pamphlet on Proposition 3. I was under the impression that the election office and officials were an information organization and was non partisan. That clearly isn't the case. The bold letters certainly prove that. When I called the offices to complain, I was told that the Weber County Commission had the last word on how the material would be presented.
Do these three commissioners think voters are stupid and can't make up their own mind. Whether you are for or against the proposition, I truly believe that the public is intelligent enough to form their own opinion. The proposition is a study not a formal change. What is wrong with hearing what the public thinks about the study without any bias being presented. I encourage all citizens to do their own research and decide for themselves what they feel should happen. I am totally embarrassed and disgusted to be part of Weber County with this type of coercion. The question arises - "What exactly is the commission afraid of."
Terri McCulloch
North Ogden