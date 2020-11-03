Many have commented that the current election will be very consequential for our country. I strongly agree. Here are key (non-partisan) issues that will determine how I choose to vote:
The Constitution
I believe that the rights and freedoms protected in our Constitution are what makes this country a uniquely choice land of freedom, individual liberty, and economic opportunity. I feel that many of these rights and freedom are currently under attack. I will choose candidates who will best safeguard these rights, including:
- Freedom of Speech
- Freedom of Religion
- Freedom to bear arms
- Freedom through maintaining the constitution’s checks and balances
- Protection of Innocent Life
Reducing the Burden, Size and Controls of Government
I favor candidates who seek to minimize tax burdens on the citizenry, rather than to impose higher taxes and spending. I do not support imposed government programs unless they produce clear value. I favor fewer government controls and mandates. I reject socialism and socialistic programs.
The Rule of Law
I feel that the government should protect life and personal property through the enforcement of criminal law.
Dan Memmott
Kaysville