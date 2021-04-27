Most people were excited about the Derek Chauvin Verdict, however that is not going to stop the protests and rioting over Officer involved shooting until people are willing to address the real problem. In all the officer involved shootings whether the person was black, white or purple the common theme is not the police, but the fact that in every case I am aware of the person either resisted arrest or ran from the police. If a person is approached by a police officer and complies with their request the likelihood of being shot is nonexistent. We don’t need police reform as much as we need people reform. Don’t resist arrest or run from the police and you won’t get shot. It’s that simple.
Merlin Deschamps
Ogden