During the 1st presidential debate, Pres. Trump said that the Corona vaccine would be available in "a few weeks". Then he "opted out" of the second debate. During the last debate he also said that the vaccine would be available in a "few weeks". I wonder when "a few weeks" is going to be up?
As for divulging his taxes I remember that he said something like this during his first campaign for pres: "The smart people, of which I am one, know how to get out of paying lots of taxes." Is that why after 4 years we still have seen only a brief glimpse of his tax payments? Mr. Trump what are you hiding? And why are you scared?
Dennis Bingham
North Ogden