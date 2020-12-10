“Loss of sight is unfortunate but loss of perception is a calamity. Refusing to see from other’s point of view is an acute form of blindness.” — Vincent Okay Nwachukwu
Many will read these words with no understanding, some will give praise to it with that not being its purpose, but maybe someone will be touched by its intention forever changing their path. This correspondence has reached you because I have dared to muster up the courage to look at my own reflection daily and not walk away.
Action kills all fear and our community is desperately seeking individuals who have stared fear in the face, while being rewarded with the skill of self-leadership. How do we help our community, family, spouse, children, or finances? This feat cannot be done, unless one is willing to help themselves first. As the proverb goes, “If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside cannot harm me.”
Among todays adversities we are still here because of the visions those before us had. What if we really do live in a friendly world?” Is this notion so hard to believe. Perhaps now is the time to drop all notions, ideas, and beliefs of yesterdays past, so we may move into today’s brave new world. What we serve must serve us, otherwise you'll be the blind leading the blind for your families future generations. It is said, “that we marry our unfinished business.” We live in a world that is always conspiring in our favor, and if things aren’t going our way its because we ourselves are in the way.
History is more than a story from the past, rather, should represent the breadcrumbs left from our predecessors on what community, adaptability, and accountability represent. Accept the fact that we don’t know anything, because thinking that we do hinders any progress for growth. This brings us to the attention of our happiness, which rests with us, and us alone. What can be learned in pursuance of academic excellence isn’t in knowledge, but in the ability to question and think. What’s happening in your backyard, is in the realm of reality in one's imagination.
Letroy Woods
Sunset