I just finished reading David Horowitz’s book “BLITZ.” It is an extremely well written, in depth & knowledgable reflection on the disastrous 3 1/2 years our country has experienced. Trump hater or Trump lover, it would behoove every citizen to make an effort to read this book and get both an education and wake-up call to what’s going on in Washington aka THE SWAMP. We, as Americans, have term limits TOTALLY UNDER OUR CONTROL!! We, as Americans, deserve so much more than we have gotten previously from our elected officials. Do you realize that only ONE elected official didn’t get paid in the last 6 months and counting — our president (who hasn’t accepted a salary in 3 1/2 years). Think long and hard on that. Also, think long and hard on the fact that the majority of our House of Representatives have not only been paid BUT they haven’t even been in Washington for extended periods of time during our crisis. Love him or hate him, our president has accomplished more in 3 1/2 years than any president, in my adult life, in spite of the continual, abhorrent, disgusting, liberal and unrelenting lies, criticisms, fake and biased news and attacks against not only our president but ALL of our citizenry. God help us, I don’t believe for a second our ill informed citizens will.
Arthur Templeton
North Ogden