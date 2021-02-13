I took my 73 year old mother for her vaccination appointment Wednesday. The process was smooth, however it was extremely difficult for her to stand in line for an hour. I was able to push her on her walker in order to get through it.
One of the national guardsmen told us they have only six wheelchairs assigned to that location and they would greatly appreciate any extra wheelchairs or walkers that they could borrow and return sanitized to the owners. He also said they had two seniors fall in the parking lot that day.
The public should be made aware of this need.
Kim Stryker
Ogden