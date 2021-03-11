In the past when a piece of mail has been damaged, I have received it with an apology. Recently, I discovered that a number of the gift cards that i enclosed in Christmas cards were never received. In questioning the post office, I was told that mail is sorted through a forty five degree speed sorter and if there is a gift card inside, it is thrown out. Where is it thrown? is my question. If I had not asked the people who were the recipients, I would never have known about the missing cards. The damaged card was not forwarded to the addressee nor was it returned to the sender. I have since learned that any mail with gift card enclosures must have an additional twenty cent postage to ensure that it is hand sorted. Wish I would have known that before, but the question remains. What happened to the gift cards?
Gayle Whitesides
Kaysville