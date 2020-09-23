On Wednesday in a hearing the head of CDC and Health and Human Services both said that a national vaccine will not be available until March or April. Also, the CDC director said that masks were more protective than a vaccine. During a news conference the same day Trump said, “Oh no a world-wide vaccine will be available as soon as October.”
Trump has added another member to the COVID-19 task force, Dr. Atlas a neuroradiologist. Dr Atlas believes in herd immunity (not herd mentality). Dr. Atlas’s colleagues from Stanford scorched Dr. Atlas: “herd immunity is not a safe public health strategy.” Johns Hopkins estimated that at least 215 million need to be infected for herd immunity. It would result in 6.5 million deaths. Dr. Atlas has no experience in epidemiology, but what qualifies him is that he has regularly appeared on Fox and Friends. According to Trump he daily watches eight hours of television, several hours of Fox. Dr Atlas would be hard to miss. Trump also plays golf every weekend.
Trump is willing to sacrifice his followers. Beyond question we know that Trump understands the lethal effects of the virus and how it spreads. The blind faith of 5,000 Trumpers followed him into an indoor building with poor ventilation. The supporters were packed in shoulder to shoulder with no masks. When questioned after the indoor event a reporter asked Trump if he was nervous about getting the virus from this event. “I’m on stage and it’s very far away. I’m more concerned about how close you are.” Trumpers believe in him. Is he a person to die for?
Trump, “I take no responsibility at all.” Rather than implement the National Defense Act to increase PPE and testing equipment, he preferred to have governors bidding against each other in the open market. Now he is saying we have red states and blue states not the United States.
If this is leadership, I have some ocean front property for you to buy in Ogden, Utah.
Diane Woolsey
Ogden