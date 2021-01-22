“They” want to be heard, and so “they” demonstrate and riot. Yes, “we” do want to listen to them, so “we” say. But “we” cannot hear them, or understand them — so they claim.
Where is the breakdown of the communications? I have a theory: it is because they do not say what they want. They shout very loudly, stop the steal, tyranny, lying etc.
What is sorely missing is a Republican platform. But they have no such thing worth the name of platform. Back in the early days of Trump’s presidency, the Republicans stated that whatever President Trump wanted would be their platform.
Thus, logically, every day there would be a new “platform”. E.g.: pulling out from the Paris agreement; shrink Bears Ears Monument; build a wall, and whatever tweet on that morning came out of the White House…
There never was a rational list of what Trump wanted, ready for discussion with the political opposition.
How could anyone listen to the Republicans, even if one tried? Rantings and ravings, for the most part, followed by violence.
Are you not angry about these baseless accusations, without ever doing something constructive about it? Well, you guessed it — I am angry, too.
Gerald Mayer
South Ogden