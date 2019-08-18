South Weber City has a weak, inapt or collusional elected city government. This conglomerate of counsel members has blindly allowed the hiring of city and planning managers that have facilitated opportunist by rezoning properties to benefit developers in light of the once set community standards.
South Weber has been receptive to most expansion that benefits the community as a whole. But now what once was a single dwelling family type community has under gone a surge of multi occupant complexes coupled with a new proposal for 100% property tax increase.
Residents need to question, "Who's running or ruining South Weber City?"
Gary Collins
South Weber