When filling any job, you want to hire the person that is best qualified for the position and that best fits the values of the organization. You want someone who will represent your organization with dignity and honesty. Someone you will be proud of.
Over the years, the citizenry has tired of “politics” and has sought to fill elected offices with outsiders who will shake things up. However, in times of economic downturns, pandemics and racial strife, we cannot afford an outsider without experience. We need the steady, experienced leadership of someone like Joe Biden.
That is why I am voting for Biden. He is the most qualified and experienced candidate. He has a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, was once a public defender and later, he started his own law firm. He has served in the U.S. Senate and as the Vice President for eight years in the White House. He knows how Government works. He understands bipartisanship. He understands the three separate but equal branches of Government. He understands and most importantly respects the Constitution. His years in public service have resulted in a long list of legislative accomplishments, many of which were achieved through cooperation with Republicans.
There is no doubt that Biden represents the values of America and is a good human being. Joe Biden is respectful, empathetic, honest, and patriotic. He is a dedicated public servant who puts the country before his own interests.
In addition to his record, I will vote for Joe Biden because of his detailed plans for the future. We are faced with dire economic, health, racial, educational, environmental, and foreign relation issues. His plans to address each of these issues are well defined and reflect a person who has sought to find solutions to problems for all Americans, Democrat and Republican.
I will vote for Joe Biden because he knows first-hand how to build back an economy. Despite claims of a strong economy prior to the pandemic, the reality is that it was not as strong as people thought.
Rene Parker
Ogden