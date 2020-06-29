I spent some time researching the final four republican candidates on the ballot to represent us in Utah’s first congressional district. By far and away the person with the most energy, enthusiasm and temperament for the job is Blake Moore.
Blake understands the economic role Hill Air Force Base plays in Northern Utah and because of his previous government background clearance he pledged to seek a spot on the Armed Forces Committee on day one.
In fact, Blake’s government experience in intelligence and defense mixed with his knowledge of foreign policy is something no other candidate can offer. When BRAC comes knocking at our front door, we will need a representative that can establish a long runway to make important connections to ensure the base stays put in northern Utah.
As we rebuild our economy his experience as a management consultant, someone who helps companies grow, will be invaluable to our country.
Blake understands how to cut through the noise and get to the heart of an issue. He has energy and ideas, and he understands how to listen to those that are most important — the people.
He’s a versatile and driven candidate and a firm supporter of the Constitution. We need leaders that will work endless nights and have the drive to do what’s right in Washington. He is the right person at the right time.
We need Blake Moore in Congress.
Jan Zogmaister
West Haven