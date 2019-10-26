The United States of America is unique! Its uniqueness comes from the ideals and values set forth in its Declaration of Independence and its Constitution. There is no other country like it! Since its founding, the U.S. Constitution has been amended, for the betterment of its people (citizens and legal residents), 27 times.
Americans who look to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, are patriots. The Stars and Stripes represent the Constitutional values. It is the original rebel flag! The first Americans who flew it were rebels.
The United States of America is a supergroup because of our shared national values. Americans of all races, religions, and ethnicities can pursue the life they desire because of acceptance. This acceptance stems from the U.S. Constitution. The United States of America will endure as long as Americans look to the U.S. Constitution as the instrument for societal (domestic and international) progression. Hail the Constitution now and forever!
Marshall Kulp
Ogden