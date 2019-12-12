Is there any argument that food is beneficial and pollution is not? Do we need a reminder as we head into another inversion season? So why do our politicians want to increase the tax on food while not taking the opportunity during their “structural” reform of our State taxes to come up with a simple “Utah way” solution to discourage pollution?
Capitalism works very well as long as the commodity in question is priced appropriately. For too long the fossil fuel industry has received unintended (as well as intended) subsidies by not being held responsible for the billions of dollars in health costs associated with pollution, not to mention the billions of dollars associated with climate change.
A bipartisan bill, HB 403, sponsored in 2018 addressed some of these costs with a market based policy similar to that proposed at the federal level by a group of three senior Republican figures, James Baker, George Schultz and Henry Paulson. The Utah bill proposed raising $500 million from a fossil fuel tax, eliminating the tax on food, and among other things supporting Utah coal and mine workers who would be affected. These ideas may not be perfect, but to my mind they are a better base from which to start on tax reform than the current proposal by the leaders of our state Legislature.
Let’s not waste the opportunity to do something positive.
Richard Menzies
Eden