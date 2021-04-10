I really feel like we are lifting the mask mandate too soon. Yes, we are doing a fine job with getting people vaccinated. I just think that a few more weeks would help keep infection down as we get more people vaccinated.
The way I see it, you need roughly six weeks from the first round to be clear enough to be safe. The date when the mandate gets lifted should reflect when everyone 16+ could start getting their shots going.
And that's really optimistic. I feel like adding another week or two after that because not everyone was able to get an appointment right away.
Why the rush?
I understand that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. But is that a good time to turn off your headlights?
John Rasmussen
Ogden