While traveling on business in Northern California, some of my associates there commented how much they appreciated Sen. Romney’s words condemning President Trump's behavior as documented in the Mueller Report. I agreed that his words are encouraging; although, Sen. Romney lacks the courage to truly lead the Republican Party in holding the president accountable for his "sickening" behavior and "character" that "falls short" to quote his own words.
I hope that Sen. Romney will come without delay to the defense of Rep. Elijah Cummings in the face of the president's latest attacks. Rep. Cummings is a just man who has sacrificed greatly for our nation. His character should be proclaimed as a truly great American.
Recently, Rep. Cummings publicly defended Congressman Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, against claims of racism. Will Sen. Romney, who once sought to be our Commander in Chief, show us true presidential courage in coming to his aid and denouncing the ugly racism and destruction to our democracy we are witnessing from President Trump? No legislation that he will ever pass will be as important in the public eye as the stand he chooses to make today to defend Rep. Cummings and our democracy.
Bartly Mathews
Layton