Recently, Wisconsin was forced to have a primary election during the time Dr. Brix said, “This is the week to not be going to the store or pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family safe.”
Governor Evers postponed the election until June. The Republican legislature and Wisconsin’s Supreme Court overruled the governor. The U.S. Supreme court also overruled the governor.
On Wisconsin’s election day Trump tweeted, “Wisconsin get out and vote now for Justice Kelly.” Mr. Vos, the Republican speaker — donned in a gown, mask and gloves — told the voters “It is incredibly safe to go out.”
SHAME on all of the players that forced this travesty. Many in Wisconsin complained they had requested mail-in ballots and did not receive them. Trump was asked why he didn’t like mail-in ballots. Trump’s response was, “They cheat.” In 2016, Utah had mail-in-ballots. Is that why he won the state of Utah?
One of Trump’s defining moments was when he tweeted “President Trump is a ratings hit. Coronavirus updates have hit 8.5 million roughly viewership of season finale of The Bachelor.” I never realized a pandemic could be compared to “The Bachelor.” That tweet will live infamy.
Diane Woolsey
Ogden