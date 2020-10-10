Remember that story in the Bible about wise King Solomon? (1st Kings, 3:16-28)
Two women came to him, both claiming to be the mother of an infant. Wise King Solomon listened to their arguments and then asked for his sword, saying, "Divide the living child in two, and give half to the one, and half to the other."(25) The true mother recoiled in horror and agreed to let her infant go rather than see it killed. The other woman agreed to the grisly suggestion saying, "Let it be neither mine nor thine, but divide it." (26)
Solomon then knew which woman was the true mother of the child.
Donald Trump has, from the beginning, shown he is perfectly happy to cut America into pieces, willing to lead and protect only the parts that suit him. Many of the GOP in Congress have followed his lead, enabling his divisive words and policies.
I ask Mike Lee, Mitt Romney, John Curtis, Chris Stewart, and Rob Bishop which half of the baby do you want? The top half or the bottom half? The right half or the left half? How healthy is America if you only have half of it?
Pamela Thomas
Sandy