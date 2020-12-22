Attorney General Sean Reyes has tossed aside the cares of Utahns across the state to help fight in a partisan D.C. political game. He has decided to bring Utah into a lawsuit stirred up by politicians and regulators that don’t have the interest of our state and its economy first.
The lawsuit will threaten the ways that people have incorporated tech and digital services into their lives, and it could drive up costs while driving down access to services. Utahn businesses, employers, employees, students and people of all stripes relying on technology are unwilling to be collateral damage in a political fight orchestrated by Washington. Attorney General Reyes, I call on you to remove our state from this pointless lawsuit.
Joe Maughan
Salt Lake City