My neighbors in Utah: I have decided to support Katie Witt for District 1 Congresswoman because she is an honest, hardworking, imaginative and dedicated lady who currently serves as the Mayor of Kaysville. In her current position she has drafted a 20 year plan for the future of Kaysville which is focused on real issues which can be locally controlled. Utah is very fortunate to have such a dedicated individual and I only wish she would move to Colorado and represent us instead of some of the left-wing loonies who currently represent us. When you have someone as capable as Katie -- don't miss the opportunity to have her represent you.
Chris Amenson
Monument, Colorado