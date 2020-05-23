Ogden City unresponsive to problems
Ogden City cut down our 40-year-old tree without notifying us or our neighbors and left a mess clogging up our storm drains. It’s been 3 months and they still have not cleaned it up or offered to plant a replacement. They continue to ignore phone calls, emails and pleas from all the neighbors.
Ogden City Water has contaminated our drinking water lines after multiple repair projects without notifying residents who subsequently ingested this contamination. They then ignored multiple requests to test the contaminated water for toxins. The sandy sediment in the water also plugged up water regulators and sprinkler systems, requiring several hundred dollars of repairs.
Not only where we not compensated but they have repeatedly failed to respond to these concerns or even return phone calls. City commissioners and the Ogden City mayor have also ignored all attempts to request compensation or even provide an explanation. They have also ignored requests to clean up dry wood debris surrounding homes, which is a severe fire hazard.
Considering how much we pay in utilities and how large Ogden City management salaries are, you would think they would provide these basic services to the community. I guess giant monopolies like Ogden City have no competition and therefore no reason or motivation to provide basic customer service to Ogden residents.
Stephen Cooke
Ogden
Witt has it wrong
Regarding Kaysville Mayor Witt’s scheduled Country-Western concert on May 30th: The mayor needs to understand that this issue is not about her and her “rights.” This is about the health and safety of the people of Kaysville ... who she has sworn to protect.
Mary Noel
Layton
Use this opportunity to fix societal flaws
The current pandemic has exposed many disparities in our society and provided lessons for the future. As we plan our recovery, we need to address them.
First, trustworthy data should drive all decisions. For a brief time, facts drove decisions related to the virus to avoid massive outbreaks in some areas.
Facts should also drive my second suggestion: Use them to mitigate global warming and the environmental damage our current lifestyles inflict. Much of this damage is exacerbated in poorer communities situated in areas with denser air pollution, fewer green spaces, poorer schools and inadequate medical services. There are proven technologies and changes that would have a positive impact, but they must come with government support.
Third, all people should have affordable health care. Bonus pay for workers is important, but affordable, comprehensive health care would go further in promoting wellness. Maybe then the disparities of deaths in the virus would be addressed.
Fourth, access to broadband should be a national priority. The need was most evident in the necessity of working from home and schooling. Access to a strong internet is necessary for our children to learn and for many workers to provide services from home.
My list is long, but most important is for us to elect leaders whose decisions are based on reliable data, who speak honestly and who have the best interest of all Americans at heart. Hopefully, we will use the lessons from Covid-19 to guide future actions and make America the best.
Patricia Becnel
Ogden