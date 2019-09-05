We are writing to express our gratitude and appreciation to any and all who contributed in any way to the wonderful biking and walking pathway along the Ogden and Weber Rivers.
We have biked, walked and run many trails from Alaska to Hawaii and Mexico and have found that the trail system in Weber County is as good or better than any we've been to.
The trails along these rivers are beautiful, even breath-taking. The flora and fauna is simply spectacular. It is constantly changing with the four seasons.
We started enjoying the trails ten years ago. Linda has now completed thirty seven half marathons and together we have dropped over 100 pounds.
We thank Weber County, Ogden City, Riverdale City, West Haven City, Weber Pathways, R.A.M.P, Ogden Trails Network, G.O.A.L. Foundation Fitness Trail, Big D Sports Park, Ogden Botanical Gardens and Eccles Dinosaur Park.
We thank all business and corporate sponsors and all private donors. Together you have all created a beautiful and wonderful trail system.
We have enjoyed these trails many years and hope to continue for many more, and encourage other families and residents of Weber County to get out and enjoy this wonderful amenity.
Weber County and the Ogden area has become a truly wonderful area to raise a family and to retire because of all the great things to do.
P.S. Brand new trail through part of West Haven! Thank you.
Dean and Linda Barrow
Ogden