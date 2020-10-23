I guess we all have our reasons for being either a Republican, Democrat or Independent. I was born in 1934 and at the age of 11 became a Democrat. My maternal grandfather, Roscoe Boden, who was a Democrat, had won 6 of 8 races for political office. I was the oldest grandchild by eight years. Grand dad was Utah State Democratic Chairman and Vice President Harry Truman was in Salt Lake City. My grand dad picked me up from Hamilton grade school in his 1942 Packard with EX plates and drove over to the Newhouse Hotel. A few minutes later, a hotel employee escorted Vice President Truman out to the car. I was seated in the back seat of the car and when the vice president got in the front passenger seat Grand dad introduced me to him. We then drove Vice President Truman to the Salt Lake airport. There were no Secret Service agents or a police escort, it was just us three. I don’t think that would happen now. Most of my life I have voted a straight ticket but have sometimes scratched and voted for one or two Republicans. If President Trump was a Democrat, this would be another time that I would have had to vote Republican.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden