I understand that at the Republican Party’s Organizing Convention there were 9 co-sponsors of the censure attempt of Senator Mitt Romney. I also understand that there were 711 delegates who voted to censure Senator Romney. I have attempted to research who these co-sponsors of the censure and the delegates who voted for censure to no avail. Is this information available? Where would I be able to find their names and the offices they hold? Where I can I want to be able to donate monies to the campaign of their future opponents whoever they may be! I don’t even have to agree with what their opponents are running on as long as they don’t spout The Big Lie, encourage insurrections and call those who disagree with them “traitors”. I don’t agree with much Senator Romney has voted on the past, but I would contribute to his campaign and vote for him over any of the 711 malignantly cooperative delegates who voted to censure him. They are a party of a person instead of a party of conservative principles and the constitution.
Richard Keckler
North Ogden