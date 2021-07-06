This past 4th of July in Clearfield I stopped to ask a young participant the starting time of the parade. And the first thing out of his mouth was, “What?” Which told me immediately that his parents either didn’t teach him the correct manner of addressing an older person, or he wasn’t paying much attention when and if they did. And this isn’t the first time I have experienced this type of behavior by a young person, which tells me that either today’s parents aren’t teaching manners at home. Because either they don’t care, or they themselves weren’t taught by their parents when they were being raised, and so haven’t passed it on to their own kids. So please folks, if you have young children or are planning to bring them into the world, take the time to teach them the correct way of answering a question, especially when an older person like myself confronts them with one. It shows that the child or young person is not being properly raised, because the way you act in public is a good indication of how your parents are raising or raised you. Today’s young people are tomorrow’s leaders and parents, so without being taught manners they will have problems in the future as they go through life raising their own.
Miguel Serda, Jr.
Clearfield