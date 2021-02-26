We all play a part in what we want to see happen in our cities, communities, and State. We all have a voice and need to share it. As one who has recently come to understand that my voice is important, I want to encourage all of us to make our voices heard, end the silence, and make a difference. We all need to be aware of what our elected officials, both from our cities but also from our State are representing. Are they representing you? They will not know what you want or your opinion unless you share it.
It may seem like your one opinion does not matter, but your opinion and my opinion together can create change, and that is what we need here in Utah. We need changes, we need changes to help our future generations succeed. We need to have our voices heard on such topics as gun control, what is being taught to our children in school, drug addiction, law enforcement, and so many other topics. It does not matter if we disagree, what matters is we share our opinions with those who represent us. Give them your voice and see what they can do.
We can make a difference, but we must start by letting people hear us. In the words of Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Stephanie Stuart
Roy