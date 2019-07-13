Our youth have taken to the streets trying to send us a message of urgency.
Their message: “Can we all now please stop saying ‘climate change’ and instead call it what it is: climate breakdown, climate crisis, climate emergency?”
“The phrase ‘climate change,’ sounds rather passive and gentle when climate scientists are talking about a catastrophe for humanity.”
The massive global youth-led school strikes movement is growing. In the past two months, 2,300 school strikes took place in over 130 countries.
It is their lives that are being compromised. They will be living with this worsening crisis for many decades yet to come.
Let us have empathy and feel their angst and deep concern. As a senior of 76 years, I must, in good conscious, join them in the streets and in the halls of Congress to find solutions for the crisis that we, as elders, have inadvertently bequeathed them.
The “Green New Deal” has become their mantra, a litany for their escape from the climate tyranny they perceive as their future without aggressive, systemic change. Although written as a resolution without prescribed policy, its intent has caught fire with many political leaders.
Might I suggest one policy that awaits more sponsors which could reduce carbon emissions by 40% in 12 years, strengthen the economy, improve our health, and most importantly, present a bipartisan solution?
The “Energy Innovations and Carbon Dividend Act”, HR763 offers a significant part of the solution for our youth, and for the rest of us! Please let our political leaders know of your support by sending them a quick message at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/write-your-representative/#/48/.
Jack Greene
Smithfield